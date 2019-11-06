Piper Jaffray Companies Boosts Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) Price Target to $25.00

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 40.92% from the company’s previous close. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Immunomedics’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($1.81) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.81) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.99 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on IMMU. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Immunomedics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Immunomedics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Cowen set a $30.00 price target on shares of Immunomedics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 29th. B. Riley set a $28.00 price target on shares of Immunomedics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Immunomedics in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.22.

NASDAQ IMMU opened at $17.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.22 and a beta of 2.13. Immunomedics has a 52-week low of $11.55 and a 52-week high of $24.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.67. The company has a quick ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.09). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Immunomedics will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bryan Ball bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.18 per share, for a total transaction of $70,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Avoro Capital Advisors Llc bought 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.23 per share, for a total transaction of $13,230,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Immunomedics during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Immunomedics by 23.5% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Immunomedics in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Immunomedics by 3,350.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Immunomedics by 56.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

