Piper Jaffray Companies Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) – Equities research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Electronic Arts in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst M. Olson now anticipates that the game software company will post earnings per share of $2.20 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.07. Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Overweight” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Electronic Arts’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.58 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.10 EPS.

EA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Atlantic Securities upgraded Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $98.26 on Monday. Electronic Arts has a 1 year low of $73.91 and a 1 year high of $108.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EA. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 320 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.73, for a total transaction of $46,365.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,900 shares of company stock valued at $5,464,852 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

