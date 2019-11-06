Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) to Post FY2019 Earnings of $7.49 Per Share, Piper Jaffray Companies Forecasts

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) – Piper Jaffray Companies cut their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst R. Todd now anticipates that the oil and gas development company will post earnings per share of $7.49 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.74. Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Buy” rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q4 2019 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.63 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.79 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.34 EPS.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

PXD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $190.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.97.

PXD opened at $135.86 on Wednesday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $114.79 and a fifty-two week high of $178.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $128.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.97.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.03). Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.95%.

In related news, Director J Kenneth Thompson acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $121.01 per share, for a total transaction of $60,505.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,034.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 5,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.35, for a total transaction of $788,626.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,477,439.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PXD. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 135.0% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.7% during the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 5,834 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,987,197 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $375,700,000 after purchasing an additional 119,852 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth about $1,184,000. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.6% during the third quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 5,287 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.