Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) announced its earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas development company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 9.65%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS.

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $135.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.97. The firm has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.14. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $114.79 and a twelve month high of $178.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.95%.

In other news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 5,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.35, for a total value of $788,626.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,477,439.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson purchased 500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $121.01 per share, with a total value of $60,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,034.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PXD shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $202.00 price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.97.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

