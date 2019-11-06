PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:SMMU) Shares Down 0.1%

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:SMMU) shares traded down 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $50.55 and last traded at $50.56, 3,000 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 68% from the average session volume of 9,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.60.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $741,000. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV purchased a new stake in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,078,000.

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, formerly PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Strategy Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. It is designed to be appropriate for investors seeking tax-exempt income. The Fund consists of a portfolio of primarily short duration, bonds which carry interest income that is exempt from federal tax and in some cases state tax.

