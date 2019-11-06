PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PNI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PNI) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund III stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.91. 1,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,966. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.89. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund III has a 1 year low of $10.43 and a 1 year high of $12.45.

Get PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund III alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 5,370 shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund III stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $63,258.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal, New York State, and New York City income tax.

See Also: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.