Pimco Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Pimco Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share by the investment management company on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th.

Shares of PMX traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.84. The stock had a trading volume of 61,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,695. Pimco Municipal Income Fund III has a 52 week low of $10.87 and a 52 week high of $13.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.65 and a 200 day moving average of $12.46.

Get Pimco Municipal Income Fund III alerts:

Pimco Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

Read More: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Municipal Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Municipal Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.