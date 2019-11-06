Pimco Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Pimco Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share by the investment management company on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th.
Shares of PMX traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.84. The stock had a trading volume of 61,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,695. Pimco Municipal Income Fund III has a 52 week low of $10.87 and a 52 week high of $13.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.65 and a 200 day moving average of $12.46.
Pimco Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile
