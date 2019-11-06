Pimco Income Strategy Fund II Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:PFN)

Pimco Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th.
Shares of PFN stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.66. 205,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,640. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.49. Pimco Income Strategy Fund II has a 1 year low of $8.88 and a 1 year high of $10.79.
About Pimco Income Strategy Fund II
