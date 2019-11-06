PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.22

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.221 per share on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th.

Shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund stock traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $33.79. 186,898 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,573. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.11. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has a 1-year low of $26.68 and a 1-year high of $33.77.

About PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in multiple fixed-income sectors, including non-agency residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and below investment-grade securities.

