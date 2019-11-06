Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.042 per share by the investment management company on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th.

NYSE PZC traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $11.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,158. Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $11.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.28 and its 200 day moving average is $11.12.

Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III Company Profile

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

