Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,223 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Norfolk Southern makes up approximately 1.2% of Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $10,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 173.5% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 186 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 7,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 216 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NSC traded down $1.50 on Wednesday, hitting $192.28. 813,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,715,146. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $181.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 52 week low of $138.65 and a 52 week high of $211.46. The company has a market cap of $49.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.37.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.08). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 23.98%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 39.54%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $216.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.29.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

