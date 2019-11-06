Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC Purchases 121 Shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Allergan were worth $4,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allergan during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allergan by 172.4% during the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allergan by 129.3% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Motco purchased a new position in shares of Allergan during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Allergan during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AGN traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $177.22. The stock had a trading volume of 123,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,958,935. Allergan plc has a 1 year low of $114.27 and a 1 year high of $179.88. The stock has a market cap of $58.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $170.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25. Allergan had a negative net margin of 54.25% and a positive return on equity of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Allergan plc will post 16.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.74%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AGN shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Allergan from $172.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 target price (up from $176.00) on shares of Allergan in a report on Monday, September 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Allergan from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Svb Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $188.00 target price (down from $217.00) on shares of Allergan in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.16.

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

