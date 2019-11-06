Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC Has $18.06 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,502 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 999 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 2.0% of Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $18,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 52.8% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Delphi Private Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at $31,000. 74.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $315.00 target price on Mastercard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Mastercard to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lifted their price target on Mastercard to $320.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Mastercard from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Mastercard from $288.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.45.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $269.68. 1,691,421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,442,011. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Mastercard Inc has a 12-month low of $171.89 and a 12-month high of $293.69. The firm has a market cap of $283.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $272.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $267.05.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. Mastercard had a return on equity of 146.92% and a net margin of 42.50%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.34%.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 23,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.42, for a total transaction of $6,473,367.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,054,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,413,849,218.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 1,735 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $270.09 per share, for a total transaction of $468,606.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,628,912.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,388 shares of company stock valued at $31,586,383 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

