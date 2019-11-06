Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $7,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 5,895.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,445,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,880,000 after buying an additional 2,404,445 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,372,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,505 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,423,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,410,000 after purchasing an additional 580,140 shares in the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,796,000. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 366.1% in the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 469,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,679,000 after purchasing an additional 368,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

COF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $116.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.87.

In related news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 2,216 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total transaction of $209,412.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 3,777 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total value of $346,275.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,207 shares in the company, valued at $3,961,217.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COF traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $97.04. 202,681 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,027,169. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.19 and a 200 day moving average of $90.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.27. Capital One Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $69.90 and a fifty-two week high of $98.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.45. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.71%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

