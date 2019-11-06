Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC Buys 105 Shares of Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Nasdaq worth $8,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NDAQ. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 71.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 4.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 1.0% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 12,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 3.3% in the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 4,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 20.0% in the second quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.09, for a total transaction of $145,973.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lars Ottersgard sold 4,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $481,919.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NDAQ. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group cut shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Monday, September 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.70.

Shares of NDAQ traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.32. 21,893 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 723,796. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.06. Nasdaq Inc has a 1 year low of $75.49 and a 1 year high of $105.26. The stock has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.64.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.06. Nasdaq had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of $632.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Nasdaq Inc will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.84%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

See Also: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.