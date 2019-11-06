Picton Mahoney Asset Management Sells 127,200 Shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management trimmed its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) by 31.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 127,200 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson were worth $2,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 578.1% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 129.2% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,548 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 188.8% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,899 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 30.5% during the second quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 5,220 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson during the third quarter worth $83,000. 8.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ERIC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Charter Equity upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a report on Friday, July 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.07.

ERIC stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,187,009. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a twelve month low of $7.58 and a twelve month high of $10.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 295.67 and a beta of 0.57.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.27). Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $57.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides mobile radio access networks, transport solutions, and site solutions, as well as related services, such as network rollout, network tuning, and customer support.

