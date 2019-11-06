Picton Mahoney Asset Management Raises Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 91.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,440 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McNamara Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 217,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,975,000 after purchasing an additional 8,803 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,733,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 222,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,360,000 after purchasing an additional 88,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 31,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.96. 36,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,244. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.96. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $39.84 and a 12-month high of $48.21.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.