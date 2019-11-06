Picton Mahoney Asset Management Invests $1.54 Million in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 40,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,538,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 164.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 841,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,181,000 after buying an additional 523,418 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 466,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,838,000 after purchasing an additional 88,648 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 276,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,567,000 after purchasing an additional 44,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GLPI. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Nomura set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.67.

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,695. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.04. The company has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 4.80. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc has a 1-year low of $31.19 and a 1-year high of $42.27.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $287.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.09 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 14.76%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Matthew Demchyk bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.57 per share, for a total transaction of $187,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,596,725. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

