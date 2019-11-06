Picton Mahoney Asset Management Decreases Holdings in Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management cut its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 400.0% in the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 9.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AAXN traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.11. The company had a trading volume of 18,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,115. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 106.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.62. Axon Enterprise Inc has a 52 week low of $39.43 and a 52 week high of $74.93.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 3.19%. The company had revenue of $112.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise Inc will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAXN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Imperial Capital upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Axon Enterprise from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.57.

In other news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 1,360 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.86, for a total value of $78,689.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,175.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Axon Enterprise Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

