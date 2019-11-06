Picton Mahoney Asset Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 80.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,800 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $4,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MU. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 193,706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,475,000 after acquiring an additional 69,435 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $271,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 87,663 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 364,394 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,062,000 after purchasing an additional 141,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 281.4% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. 76.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.36.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,511,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,252 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total transaction of $200,779.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 101,439 shares in the company, valued at $4,789,949.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 52,484 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,568 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,142,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,244,116. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $51.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $53.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 2.00.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.13. Micron Technology had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

