Picton Mahoney Asset Management Acquires 9,150 Shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,950 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,150 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Twitter were worth $3,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 74,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 746 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 747 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 836 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Twitter during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 4,150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 850 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total transaction of $243,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.70, for a total value of $52,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,474 shares of company stock worth $2,684,259. Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TWTR shares. Guggenheim set a $34.00 target price on Twitter and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $52.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Twitter from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Twitter from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.61.

TWTR stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,099,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,509,034. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.67, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 8.69 and a current ratio of 8.69. Twitter Inc has a 1 year low of $26.26 and a 1 year high of $45.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.66.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $824.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.21 million. Twitter had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 47.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Twitter Inc will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

