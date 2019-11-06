Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $5,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 23,232.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,295,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,059,000 after purchasing an additional 11,247,401 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,080,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,224,000 after purchasing an additional 8,824,567 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,485,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,708,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998,070 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,831,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,918,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,619,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663,264 shares during the last quarter. 74.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Philip Morris International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.27.

NYSE PM opened at $84.20 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.67 and a 12 month high of $92.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.11 and a 200-day moving average of $80.36. The company has a market cap of $129.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.00.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 82.33%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.76%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

