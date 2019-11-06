Philip Heffer Sells 360,000 Shares of Hilton Food Group plc (LON:HFG) Stock

Hilton Food Group plc (LON:HFG) insider Philip Heffer sold 360,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,000 ($13.07), for a total value of £3,600,000 ($4,704,037.63).

Hilton Food Group stock opened at GBX 1,014 ($13.25) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.65, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,011.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 981.46. The company has a market capitalization of $828.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67. Hilton Food Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 855 ($11.17) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,096 ($14.32).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. This represents a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Hilton Food Group’s payout ratio is 0.56%.

HFG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 950 ($12.41) price objective on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,063.75 ($13.90).

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. The company offers a range of fresh items, such as roasting joints, steaks, chops, and minces. It also provides value-added products comprising barbecue ranges, marinated meats, meat cuts, serving sauces, and ready to cook products.

