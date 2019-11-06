Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.08-$1.14 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.12.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PAHC. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $29.00 to $18.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Phibro Animal Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Phibro Animal Health from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Phibro Animal Health from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.60.

Shares of PAHC stock opened at $22.33 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $983.41 million, a PE ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.87. Phibro Animal Health has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $43.22.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $190.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.22 million. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Phibro Animal Health news, Director E Thomas Corcoran acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.21 per share, with a total value of $106,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $318,150. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 50.05% of the company’s stock.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as a diversified animal health and mineral nutrition company primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

