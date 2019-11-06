PHI Token (PHI) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $12,837.00

PHI Token (CURRENCY:PHI) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 5th. One PHI Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0612 or 0.00000653 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PHI Token has a total market capitalization of $356,731.00 and $12,837.00 worth of PHI Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PHI Token has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003222 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010714 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00221259 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $138.82 or 0.01481277 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000870 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00028679 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00119326 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About PHI Token

PHI Token launched on February 28th, 2018. PHI Token’s total supply is 13,636,660 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,828,254 tokens. The official website for PHI Token is www.phitoken.io . PHI Token’s official Twitter account is @PhiToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

PHI Token Token Trading

PHI Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PHI Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PHI Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PHI Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

