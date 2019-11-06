Perseus Mining (ASX:PRU) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.92

Perseus Mining Limited (ASX:PRU)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as A$0.92 ($0.65) and last traded at A$0.90 ($0.64), with a volume of 11406483 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.94 ($0.66).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of A$0.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$0.62.

Perseus Mining Company Profile (ASX:PRU)

Perseus Mining Limited explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. It owns interests in the Edikan gold mine and Grumesa project located in Ghana; and Sissingué and Yaoure gold projects located in Côte d'Ivoire, as well as Mahalé, Mbengué, and Napié licenses in Côte d'Ivoire.

