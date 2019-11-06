People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Holdings Decreased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 409,879 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,216 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $6,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amica Retiree Medical Trust purchased a new position in shares of People’s United Financial during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of People’s United Financial during the second quarter valued at $38,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of People’s United Financial during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 1,653.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 706.8% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

In other People’s United Financial news, VP David K. Norton sold 238,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total value of $3,968,527.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 290,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,836,675.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John P. Barnes sold 32,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total value of $555,083.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,246,632.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 329,665 shares of company stock valued at $8,946,819 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBCT opened at $16.95 on Wednesday. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.66 and a fifty-two week high of $18.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 23.32%. The company had revenue of $462.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

People’s United Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 18th that allows the company to buyback 20,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.20%.

PBCT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on People’s United Financial from $17.50 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded People’s United Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on People’s United Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. People’s United Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

