Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) Director Glynis Bryan Sells 6,116 Shares of Stock

Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) Director Glynis Bryan sold 6,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $256,872.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,230. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:PNR opened at $43.15 on Wednesday. Pentair PLC has a twelve month low of $34.50 and a twelve month high of $45.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.56 and a 200-day moving average of $37.38. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.20.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Pentair had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $713.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Pentair PLC will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.64%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 445.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Pentair during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Pentair during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Pentair during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on PNR shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pentair in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pentair and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Pentair in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pentair presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.75.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

