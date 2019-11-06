PENNON GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) Stock Price Down 3.2%

PENNON GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:PEGRY)’s stock price was down 3.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.46 and last traded at $22.46, approximately 122 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.20.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.17.

PENNON GRP PLC/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PEGRY)

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

