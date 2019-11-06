Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF)

Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on APF. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 235 ($3.07) price objective on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Anglo Pacific Group from GBX 226 ($2.95) to GBX 235 ($3.07) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 232.50 ($3.04).

APF stock opened at GBX 191 ($2.50) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 201.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 203.32. The company has a market cap of $346.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52. Anglo Pacific Group has a twelve month low of GBX 128.50 ($1.68) and a twelve month high of GBX 229 ($2.99).

In other news, insider Michael Blyth sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 191 ($2.50), for a total value of £14,325 ($18,718.15). Also, insider Robert Stan acquired 15,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 192 ($2.51) per share, with a total value of £29,280 ($38,259.51).

Anglo Pacific Group Company Profile

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, vanadium, gold, uranium, anthracite, nickel-cobalt, chromite, iron ore, copper, and silver.

