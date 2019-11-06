Peel Hunt Initiates Coverage on Whitbread (LON:WTB)

Equities research analysts at Peel Hunt began coverage on shares of Whitbread (LON:WTB) in a research report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a GBX 4,800 ($62.72) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.78% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. HSBC dropped their price target on Whitbread from GBX 4,900 ($64.03) to GBX 4,600 ($60.11) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Bernstein Bank raised Whitbread to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 4,200 ($54.88) to GBX 4,000 ($52.27) in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Whitbread presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,655.88 ($60.84).

Shares of LON WTB opened at GBX 4,182 ($54.65) on Monday. Whitbread has a one year low of GBX 3,927 ($51.31) and a one year high of GBX 5,162 ($67.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.10, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4,235.06 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4,486.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion and a PE ratio of 1.99.

Whitbread PLC operates hotels, restaurants, and coffee shops. The company operates through two segments, Premier Inn and Costa. It operates approximately 785 hotels with 72,466 rooms in the United Kingdom, as well as hotels under the Premier Inn brand name; hotels under the hub by Premier Inn brand name in the United Kingdom; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater Grill, Bar+Block, and Table Table brands.

