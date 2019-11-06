PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of PCSB Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of PCSB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

PCSB traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,614. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.70. PCSB Financial has a 1 year low of $18.40 and a 1 year high of $20.88. The company has a market cap of $356.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.08 and a beta of 0.36.

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. PCSB Financial had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $12.76 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCSB. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of PCSB Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PCSB Financial by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PCSB Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PCSB Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of PCSB Financial by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 54.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PCSB Financial

PCSB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for PCSB Bank that provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Putnam, Southern Dutchess, Rockland, and Westchester Counties in New York. Its deposits products include non-interest bearing demand, NOW, money market, escrow, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposit.

