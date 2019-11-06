PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) will announce earnings per share of $0.49 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for PBF Logistics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the lowest is $0.38. PBF Logistics reported earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that PBF Logistics will report full-year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $2.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PBF Logistics.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. PBF Logistics had a return on equity of 65.51% and a net margin of 28.14%. The firm had revenue of $86.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. PBF Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PBFX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PBF Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $25.00 price target on PBF Logistics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

In related news, Director Karen Berriman Davis purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.64 per share, for a total transaction of $29,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,256.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 6,950 shares of company stock worth $137,748 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PBFX. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in PBF Logistics by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in PBF Logistics by 76,480.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,658 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 7,648 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in PBF Logistics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its position in PBF Logistics by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 13,156 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 5,040 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in PBF Logistics by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBF Logistics stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $21.67. 103,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,335. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.82. PBF Logistics has a 1-year low of $19.17 and a 1-year high of $23.69.

PBF Logistics Company Profile

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include Delaware City Refining Company LLC (DCR) rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility; the DCR products pipeline, an interstate petroleum products pipeline; the DCR Truck Rack, a truck loading rack; the San Joaquin Valley pipeline system and Paulsboro natural gas pipeline; and Knoxville Terminals, which consists of two refined product terminals located in Knoxville, Tennessee.

