PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. PaySign had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 66.14%. The firm had revenue of $9.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 million. PaySign’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

PAYS traded up $1.51 on Wednesday, reaching $11.43. 3,014,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 962,207. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.64. PaySign has a 52-week low of $2.94 and a 52-week high of $18.67. The stock has a market cap of $496.64 million, a P/E ratio of 127.00 and a beta of 0.77.

In other PaySign news, Director Daniel R. Henry sold 132,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total value of $1,505,028.00. Also, CEO Mark Newcomer sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $2,206,000.00. Insiders have sold 469,592 shares of company stock worth $5,244,792 over the last ninety days. 38.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PAYS shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PaySign in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of PaySign from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of PaySign from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PaySign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PaySign currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

PaySign Company Profile

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card programs and processing services under the PaySign brand to corporations, government agencies, universities, and other organizations. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary card-processing platform.

