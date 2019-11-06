Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Purchased by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,621 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 109.9% in the second quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 150,423 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,104,000 after buying an additional 78,769 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Paycom Software by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 310,648 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,430,000 after buying an additional 66,489 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Paycom Software by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,476 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Paycom Software by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 297,793 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,516,000 after buying an additional 76,313 shares during the period. 72.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PAYC opened at $212.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $210.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.19. Paycom Software Inc has a twelve month low of $107.46 and a twelve month high of $259.71. The company has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.37.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.46 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 38.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paycom Software Inc will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey D. York sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.84, for a total value of $5,821,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 16.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PAYC shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $275.00 to $261.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.00.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

