Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Shares of Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) gapped down before the market opened on Monday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $28.60, but opened at $27.80. Pattern Energy Group shares last traded at $27.11, with a volume of 15,631,115 shares traded.

The utilities provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.31). Pattern Energy Group had a negative net margin of 12.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.00%. The business had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Pattern Energy Group alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Pattern Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Pattern Energy Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut Pattern Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Pattern Energy Group from $23.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Pattern Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $26.75 in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.98.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Pattern Energy Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 47,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC boosted its position in shares of Pattern Energy Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 38,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pattern Energy Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pattern Energy Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Pattern Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 0.99.

About Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI)

Pattern Energy Group Inc operates as an integrated renewable energy company. The company operates in two segments, Operating Business and Development Business. The Operating Business segment holds interest in 24 renewable energy projects with an operating capacity that totals approximately 4 gigawatts located in the United States, Canada, and Japan.

Featured Article: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Pattern Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pattern Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.