Patrick David Poels Sells 25,627 Shares of Eventbrite Inc (NYSE:EB) Stock

Eventbrite Inc (NYSE:EB) CTO Patrick David Poels sold 25,627 shares of Eventbrite stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total transaction of $471,793.07.

Shares of NYSE:EB opened at $18.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Eventbrite Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.30 and a fifty-two week high of $33.87.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 23.53% and a negative return on equity of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $80.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.44 million. The company’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Eventbrite Inc will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 2,082.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Eventbrite in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 2,510.5% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 41.9% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Eventbrite in the second quarter valued at about $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.61% of the company’s stock.

EB has been the topic of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks set a $20.00 target price on shares of Eventbrite and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eventbrite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Eventbrite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc operates a ticketing and event technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

