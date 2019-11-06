Party City Holdco (PRTY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect Party City Holdco to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Party City Holdco has set its FY 2019 guidance at $1.26-1.36 EPS and its FY19 guidance at $1.26-$1.36 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.16). Party City Holdco had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $563.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Party City Holdco to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Party City Holdco stock opened at $6.00 on Wednesday. Party City Holdco has a 12-month low of $4.07 and a 12-month high of $12.37. The stock has a market cap of $538.31 million, a P/E ratio of 3.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.16 and its 200-day moving average is $6.50.

In other news, CFO Michael A. Correale acquired 24,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.13 per share, with a total value of $100,359.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,806.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO James M. Harrison acquired 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.53 per share, for a total transaction of $566,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 114,074 shares in the company, valued at $516,755.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 153,855 shares of company stock worth $686,514. 6.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America set a $10.00 price target on Party City Holdco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Party City Holdco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Party City Holdco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Party City Holdco from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Party City Holdco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Party City Holdco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.92.

Party City Holdco

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

