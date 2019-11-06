Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) Given Buy Rating at Northland Securities

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Northland Securities in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $23.00 target price on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Northland Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 34.66% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen set a $24.00 price target on shares of Parsley Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Parsley Energy from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Parsley Energy from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Parsley Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Parsley Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.23.

Shares of PE stock opened at $17.08 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.51. Parsley Energy has a twelve month low of $13.72 and a twelve month high of $25.86.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.53 million. Parsley Energy had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The company’s revenue was down 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Parsley Energy will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Parsley Energy by 3.6% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,014 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Parsley Energy by 22.9% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,148 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in Parsley Energy by 1.2% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 80,847 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in Parsley Energy by 2.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 43,399 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors raised its position in Parsley Energy by 2.2% in the third quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 51,344 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

About Parsley Energy

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

