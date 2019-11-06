Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) Announces $0.88 Quarterly Dividend

Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.88 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, December 6th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock traded down $1.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $197.58. The stock had a trading volume of 28,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,388. The company has a market capitalization of $25.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $181.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.25. Parker-Hannifin has a 52 week low of $140.82 and a 52 week high of $201.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.12. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin will post 10.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PH. Wolfe Research set a $189.00 target price on Parker-Hannifin and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $179.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.85.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 1,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.64, for a total transaction of $312,868.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,756,024.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Linda S. Harty purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $158.39 per share, for a total transaction of $475,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,097,558.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,908 shares of company stock worth $11,632,574. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

