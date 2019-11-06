PARETO Rewards Price Up 2.8% Over Last 7 Days (PARETO)

PARETO Rewards (CURRENCY:PARETO) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 6th. One PARETO Rewards token can currently be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and KuCoin. PARETO Rewards has a total market capitalization of $1.43 million and $128.00 worth of PARETO Rewards was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PARETO Rewards has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00042713 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $583.91 or 0.06252152 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000390 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002251 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000073 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000979 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000219 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00014312 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00046984 BTC.

About PARETO Rewards

PARETO Rewards is a token. It launched on November 6th, 2017. PARETO Rewards’ total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 470,629,499 tokens. PARETO Rewards’ official message board is blog.pareto.network . The official website for PARETO Rewards is pareto.network . The Reddit community for PARETO Rewards is /r/ParetoNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PARETO Rewards’ official Twitter account is @ParetoNetwork

Buying and Selling PARETO Rewards

PARETO Rewards can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARETO Rewards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARETO Rewards should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PARETO Rewards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

