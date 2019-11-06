Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 2,112 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Huber Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Huber Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 11,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,844,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 9,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $165.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 782,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,552,357. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $121.71 and a 52-week high of $166.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.53.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

