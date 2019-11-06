Parallel Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,911 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC owned 0.45% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF worth $3,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRGF. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000.

Shares of LRGF traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.31. 288 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,309. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.15 and a 200-day moving average of $31.60. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF has a 52 week low of $26.47 and a 52 week high of $33.45.

