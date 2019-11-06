Parallel Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,137 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $2,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its position in Illumina by 3.9% during the second quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 2,383 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,888,000. Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in Illumina during the second quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Illumina by 45.6% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 60,653 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $22,329,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Illumina during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,483,000. 90.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wolfe Research set a $380.00 price target on shares of Illumina and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Friday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.38.

Shares of Illumina stock traded down $5.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $295.57. 39,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,065,080. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a current ratio of 6.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $302.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $311.01. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $263.30 and a 52-week high of $380.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.80, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.03.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The life sciences company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.53. Illumina had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 22.05%. The firm had revenue of $907.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.41, for a total transaction of $935,253.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 262,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,461,159.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 1,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.88, for a total transaction of $341,453.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,433.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,868 shares of company stock valued at $10,234,005. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

