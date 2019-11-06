Parallel Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,856 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Concentric Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth $142,000. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 513.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 26,945 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,704,000 after acquiring an additional 22,556 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HON traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $180.82. The company had a trading volume of 91,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,583,258. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.48 and a twelve month high of $181.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.10.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 40.95%.

HON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $177.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen set a $180.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.80.

In other Honeywell International news, Chairman Darius Adamczyk sold 7,149 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.08, for a total transaction of $1,180,156.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 75,521 shares in the company, valued at $12,467,006.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 10,984 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.88, for a total transaction of $1,800,057.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,739,409.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,133 shares of company stock valued at $4,141,655. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

