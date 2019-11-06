Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 22,919 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,919 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF makes up about 2.1% of Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $24,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MTUM. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 29.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 12,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $859,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 34.3% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 3,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 8,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:MTUM traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.40. The company had a trading volume of 749,977 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a one year low of $81.37 and a one year high of $113.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.21.

Further Reading: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.