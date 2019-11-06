Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.00-1.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:PZZA traded up $3.95 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,673,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,792. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.63, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.41. Papa John’s Int’l has a fifty-two week low of $38.29 and a fifty-two week high of $62.05.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $399.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.39 million. Papa John’s Int’l had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 11.61%. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Papa John’s Int’l will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Papa John’s Int’l’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.16%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PZZA shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. CL King started coverage on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Papa John’s Int’l from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.44.

In related news, major shareholder John H. Schnatter sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $4,280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,409,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,530,152.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder John H. Schnatter sold 475,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.22, for a total transaction of $20,566,712.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,785,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,837,176.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,575,861 shares of company stock valued at $138,144,712 in the last ninety days. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

