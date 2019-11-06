Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.66.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Shares of PAAS stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $16.79. 240,996 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,795,043. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 4.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 43.05, a PEG ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.03. Pan American Silver has a twelve month low of $10.26 and a twelve month high of $19.48.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $282.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.98 million. Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.56%. Pan American Silver’s revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAAS. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the second quarter worth approximately $33,586,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 21.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,805,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,595 shares in the last quarter. Sloane Robinson LLP acquired a new position in Pan American Silver in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,905,000. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 22.8% in the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 4,470,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,708,000 after purchasing an additional 829,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 10.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,495,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,950,000 after acquiring an additional 538,363 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.66% of the company’s stock.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.