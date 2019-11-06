Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 31,150 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Packaging Corp Of America were worth $6,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,881,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,037,241,000 after buying an additional 389,241 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,972,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,669,000 after buying an additional 1,788,655 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,611,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,418,000 after buying an additional 456,865 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 92,222.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,152,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $205,219,000 after buying an additional 2,150,616 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,342,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,922,000 after buying an additional 107,680 shares during the period. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Packaging Corp Of America alerts:

NYSE PKG traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.13. The stock had a trading volume of 20,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,662. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.90 and its 200 day moving average is $100.27. Packaging Corp Of America has a twelve month low of $77.90 and a twelve month high of $113.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.69.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. Packaging Corp Of America had a return on equity of 27.50% and a net margin of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Packaging Corp Of America will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. Packaging Corp Of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.35%.

PKG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Packaging Corp Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Argus set a $118.00 target price on Packaging Corp Of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on Packaging Corp Of America from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Packaging Corp Of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.02 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.45.

Packaging Corp Of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Corp Of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Corp Of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.