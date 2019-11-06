Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Acquired by BB&T Corp

BB&T Corp raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 1.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. BB&T Corp’s holdings in Packaging Corp Of America were worth $5,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PKG. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 774.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America during the second quarter worth $35,000. Motco increased its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 126.3% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America during the third quarter worth $44,000. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PKG opened at $113.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.27. Packaging Corp Of America has a 1 year low of $77.90 and a 1 year high of $113.68. The company has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.69.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. Packaging Corp Of America had a return on equity of 27.50% and a net margin of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Packaging Corp Of America will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. Packaging Corp Of America’s payout ratio is 39.35%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PKG. ValuEngine downgraded Packaging Corp Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Packaging Corp Of America from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on Packaging Corp Of America from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Packaging Corp Of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Packaging Corp Of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.45.

Packaging Corp Of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

